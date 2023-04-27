What Happened To Yash Dayal Hardik Pandya Gives Shocking Update On Indian Pacer

Home

Hardik Pandya (L) and Yash Dayal. (Image: Twitter.)

New Delhi: Remember Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal from Match No. 13 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? The uncapped Indian pacer became the talk of the town after he was hit for five sixes in the last over by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh in Ahmedabad.

The defending champions aren’t one of the teams to who would cancel out an individual from the playing XI from the next games after such a nightmarish day on the field. In fact, no teams in IPL are. Even Arjun Tendulkar went for 31 runs in an over and Mumbai Indians backed him in the next game.

But, ever since that game, Dayal never featured in the Gujarat Titans playing XI in their following four games. He wasn’t even included in the five-player substitute list in either of the games. Skipper Hardik Pandya revealed, Dayal’s condition is still ‘not good enough’ to the take field.

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season),” Hardik told Star Sports after their win over Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on on Tuesday. “He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match.

“There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day.

“It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” added the Indian all-rounder. Dayal was Gujrat Titans’ find last year when their won the title on debut. The left-arm pacer took 11 wickets in nine games for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. However, he went wicketless in three matches and conceded runs at an economy rate of 15.83.

It is also understood that Dayal getting hit for five sixes have impacted his family too. Reportedly, Dayal’s mother had stopped eating for a couple of days but his father remained strong and backed his son to make a good comeback.

“These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures, it’s important to stand up stronger,” Dayal’s father, Chandrapal, told PTI. Gujarat Titans are second in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins from seven games. Chennai Super Kings too have 10 points but are ahead of Titans on better net run rate.











