Home

Sports

Ahmedabad Weather Update: What Happens If GT Vs MI Qualifier 2 Washes Out At Narendra Modi Stadium?

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take on IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium for a place in the final.



Commentators Ravi Shastri and Matthew Hayden protect themselves with umbrellas before IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rain may play spoilsport in Ahmedabad when defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Just before the start of the game, it had started pouring along with strong winds and lightening.

Gujarat Titans are coming after losing to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are on a high after their easy win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Whoever wins on Friday will play Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

What Happens If GT vs MI Washes Out?

Going by the Indian Premier League rulebook, in any knockout match is tied or there is no result, Super Overs will come into play to determine the winner. The concerned teams shall compete in the Super Over and if that doesn’t yield a result, more Super Overs will be needed to determine the winner of the match.

In case, the conditions didn’t allow any game of play, then the team who were higher in the points table after the conclusion of the league stage will advance into the final. In this case, Gujarat Titans will go through owing to their top finish after the round-robin stage.















