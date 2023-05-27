Home

What Happens If IPL Final 2023 Between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

The stage is all set for an epic clash as Gujarat are on the verge of becoming the first side after Chennai to retain the title in consecutive years. Chennai on the other hand will be fighting for Dhoni and make it equal with Mumbai on most trophies won.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the 16th final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rumours are also peaking high at the same time that this blockbuster finale will mark the end of CSK captain MS Dhoni’s cricketing career.

But what happens if the IPL Final gets washed out due to rain ?

Even though there are less chances of rain in Ahmedabad and if not a single ball is bowled due to the harsh weather conditions, then one with the highest position in the table will run away with the trophy. In the case, Gujarat Titans will claim a second successive title as they topped the league phase ahead of Chennai Super Kings.

A minimum of 5 overs need to be bowled for a match to take place. If the match gets stopped in between the play then quite obviously Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method will come into play to determine the winner.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.















