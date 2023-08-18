What Happens if KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Are Not Fit For Asia Cup? Ex-BCCI Selector Explain Tilak Varma Fix

Home

Sports

What Happens if KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Are Not Fit For Asia Cup? Ex-BCCI Selector Explaisn Tilak Varma Fix

Saba Karim reckons the current selectors should first pick a group of 15 players for the Asia Cup who are certain to make the World Cup, before looking at back-up options.

KL Rahul ,Shreyas Iyer status ahead of Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are set to make a comeback to the Indian side for the upcoming Asia Cup. Amid all speculations over Rahul and Iyer’s fitness, there was a report by a leading daily which claimed the latter is not 100 per cent fit. There are strong rumours that young Tilak Varma would be picked in the squad as a back-up option after his heroics in West Indies. Former India selector Saba Karim has opined on this subject. He reckons the current selectors should first pick a group of 15 players for the Asia Cup who are certain to make the World Cup, before looking at back-up options.

“Absolutely (on fear of Varun-Chakravarthy-like situation). I agree completely. You have to be extremely patient and have the larger picture in mind when picking the final 15/18 for the Asia Cup. But then again, Asia Cup could provide the perfect platform. The selectors would want to pick their best 15 who could then jolly well find themselves in the World Cup squad. So I would reckon pick the top 15 whom they see will play in the World Cup and then pick the two additional players, that will be the rule for Asia Cup. In case Iyer and Rahul are not fit then they will pick a wicketkeeper and middle-order batter and one more each for the two slots to keep the option in hand,” he said.

Karim also spoke of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as back-up options.

“We often forget that players, whether Suryakumar or Tilak, do put in performances in domestic cricket in the one-day format for a long time. And if a player has performed well in the domestic circuit in the format, but doesn’t have the experience on an international level, although has put in good scores in T20I cricket then they do have the attention of the selectors. So both these factors are taken into consideration. But if they only look at performances in T20 cricket and IPL to pick a player for the ODI team, then that is wrong,” he added.















