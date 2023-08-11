Home

What Has Truly Defined Me As A Person Is My Ability To Stay Resilient: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s 76 international centuries is second to Sachin Tendulkar’s record 100 hundreds.



Virat Kohli, at 34, is one of the fittest sportspersons in the world. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: ‘Staying resilient and keep pushing forward no matter how hard the situation is’ has been Virat Kohli’s success mantra, the former India captain recently said. Kohli has been the pillar of Indian cricket for the last decade.

Since his debut in 2008, the Delhi lad has grown in stature and time and again proved himself to be a better version of himself and created his own standards. With 76 hundreds in international cricket, second to Sachin Tendulkar’s 100, Kohli is the next big thing in world cricket.

Like others, Kohli too endured a bad phase where he didn’t get any three-figure scores from 2019 to 2022. But when he returned, he returned with a bang, scoring his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year.

Since then, Kohli didn’t look back as he scored more than six centuries across formats. He also hammered his sixth hundred in Indian Premier League. “What has truly defined me as a person is my ability to stay resilient and keep pushing forward, no matter how difficult the circumstances,” Kohli was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

The stylish India batter isn’t bothered about the critics. “People will always have opinions and judgments, but I have learned to trust my instincts and have confidence in my abilities. This self-belief has been the driving force behind all my achievements on the cricket field,” he added.

Kohli also admitted that he takes inspiration from his past successes. “This self-belief helps me stay positive and focused on improving my game… I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings.

“Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analysing the areas where I can improve from losses, helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger,” he added.

Fitness has been Kohli’s forte. Even at 34, Kohli is the fittest among some of the biggest names in sports and maintains a nice balance between strength training, agility drills and endurance training.

“When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free,” he explained.

“Of course, rest and recovery are equally crucial. Giving my body enough time to recover from intense training sessions is essential for peak performance. So, I make sure to get enough sleep and listen to my body’s needs.”















