What if KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Get Injured During ODI World Cup 2023? Kapil Dev Sends Warning Ahead of Asia Cup

Kapil Dev wants every player to be tested as he does not want players to head to the ODI WC and then get injured – the entire team suffers. 

Delhi: Speculations are rife over the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer days ahead of the Asia Cup and that is concerning. With an ODI World Cup to follow after the Asia Cup, former India captain Kapil Dev has sent out a warning to the team management. He wants every player to be tested as he does not want players to head to the ODI WC and then get injured – the entire team suffers.

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going,” Kapil said on ABP News.

“Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup. There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away,” he added.

Both Rahul and Iyer are coming back into the side after recovering from their respective injuries. Apart from a simulation match, they have not been tested. But both of them are in the Asia Cup squad and will be there in the XI.










