What Is PM Mod Modi

What Is PM Modi’s Favourite Sport? His Response In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi responded to a caller’s query during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat’s 104th episode if he had any ‘favourite sport’.

PM Modi said India has performed well in the field of archery.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has performed well in all kinds of sports. In his address to the nation on 104th episode of radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared details on what was his favourite sport. He was responding to a caller’s query during the radio programme if he had any ‘favourite sport’.

“India should progress in the world of sports. Hockey, football, kabaddi, kho-kho are connected with our soil. We should never lag behind in these and I can see that our people have also done well in the field of archery,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi also said that Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission. In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. “When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed,” he said.

“From the Red Fort, I had said that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character. Where the capability of women’s power is added impossible is made possible. Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women’s power. In this mission, many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in it,” PM Modi said.

“There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible,” he said. India’s mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, Prime Minister Modi said.















