August 27, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

What Is PM Mod Modi

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • What Is PM Modi’s Favourite Sport? His Response In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi responded to a caller’s query during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat’s 104th episode if he had any ‘favourite sport’.

What Is PM Modi's Favourite Sport? His Response In Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi said India has performed well in the field of archery.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has performed well in all kinds of sports. In his address to the nation on 104th episode of radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared details on what was his favourite sport. He was responding to a caller’s query during the radio programme if he had any ‘favourite sport’.

“India should progress in the world of sports. Hockey, football, kabaddi, kho-kho are connected with our soil. We should never lag behind in these and I can see that our people have also done well in the field of archery,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi also said that Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission. In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. “When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed,” he said.

“From the Red Fort, I had said that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character. Where the capability of women’s power is added impossible is made possible. Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women’s power. In this mission, many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in it,” PM Modi said.

“There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible,” he said. India’s mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, Prime Minister Modi said.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Shadab Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli Will Take Care Of Pakistan Pacers Comment From Ajit Agarkar

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At Gym, Engages In Work-Out Challenge With Fitness Freak Mates- WATCH Viral Video

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

What Is PM Mod Modi

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shadab Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli Will Take Care Of Pakistan Pacers Comment From Ajit Agarkar

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At Gym, Engages In Work-Out Challenge With Fitness Freak Mates- WATCH Viral Video

2 hours ago admin