IPL 2023: What Makes CSK Captain MS Dhoni Stand Out From The Rest? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reveals what makes MS Dhoni stand out from the rest



Chennai: MS Dhoni is sure that the last phase of his career. This could very well be Dhoni’s final season of the IPL. He has gone on to lead CSK to an IPL win on four occasions and is regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the league. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the latest to have opined on Dhoni. Gavaskar went on to point out what makes Dhoni special and a stand out.

Gavaskar lauded Dhoni’s leadership, saying: “I think when CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was absolutely amazing because the team had not been together for two years and they had moved out with different franchises and suddenly they come back again.

“That tells you leadership. That tells you how the man could get a team together again after that gap. Sometimes you know, first year, second year there is a team spirit that happens but to get all of them together after the gap is remarkable,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Network.

Gavaskar further said that Dhoni’s ability to rise under pressure makes him stand out from the others.

“I think therefore that particular year and some of the shots that he played, I remember one game where the teams needed 20 odds runs in the final over and he just smashed it around from everywhere from outside the off stump, he was hitting it over long on for sixes,” he added.

CSK will play their IPL 2023 opener versus defending champions Gujarat Titans.











