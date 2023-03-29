What’s On Virat Kohlis Playlist? Ex-Bangalore Captain Reveals Love For This Indian Singer

Home

New Delhi: Nobody has captivated Virat Kohli just like the way Arijit Singh did. Over the years, there were many instances when Kohli was spotted dancing to hardcore Punjabi Bhangra songs but his love for Arijit never ended and is not likely to go in near future.

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kohli revealed Arijit Singh’s MTV Unplugged is on his playlist at the moment. Actually, surprisingly I have gone a little back in time. I have recently downloaded Arijit Singh’s MTV Unplugged playlist,” Kohli said in a video shared by his IPL franchise on their social media handles.

“He did a MTV Unplugged once with some of his best songs and that was like chill kind of version and I love those,” he added.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Kohli’s love for Arijit dates back to 2017 when he met his favourite singer for the first time in person. “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit,” Kohli had tweeted back in 2017.

A legend on his own right, Kohli is one of the best batters in modern day cricket. The stylish right-hander has already scored 75 hundreds so far in his 15 years of international career and is the perfect man to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

The former India skipper will be gunning for glory once again for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2023 that starts on March 31. RCB will be playing five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter. RCB are yet to win the trophy despite playing three finals.












