The follow-on is an non-obligatory rule in cricket the place the staff that batted second could also be requested to play out its second innings shortly after its first by the opposition. The follow-on rule can come into impact if the distinction in runs (lead) between the groups of their respective first innings is bigger than a predefined margin.

The follow-on is utilized in long-format cricket similar to worldwide Assessments and home First Class cricket, the place every staff is historically required to bat twice and can’t win a match till at the very least three innings have been accomplished.

Who decides the follow-on?

The choice to implement the follow-on is made by the captain of the staff that batted first within the match. The captain can come to the conclusion of choosing the follow-on if his/her staff is within the commanding place and may deliver out a end result sooner by bowling out the opposition twice inside its first innings whole

Law14.2 of the Legal guidelines of Cricket states: “a captain shall notify the opposing captain and the umpires of his/her intention to take up this option. Once notified, the decision cannot be changed.”

What’s the minimal lead required to implement follow-on?

Legislation 14 of the Legal guidelines of Cricket defines the lead required by groups to implement the follow-on in accordance with the size of the match.

For five-day Assessments or extra: a staff requires a lead of 200 or extra to implement the follow-on.

In home First Class cricket tournaments just like the Ranji Trophy, a staff wants a lead of 150 or extra to implement the follow-on.

The required lead narrows right down to 100 in two-day cricket and 75 runs in a match lasting only a day.

Legislation 14.1.3 additionally says that the lead might be trimmed if the primary day of a multi-day match is washed out. “If no play takes place on the first day of a match of more than one day’s duration, 14.1 shall apply in accordance with the number of days remaining from the start of play. The day on which play first commences shall count as a whole day for this purpose, irrespective of the time at which play starts.”

Why do groups implement the follow-on?

Groups implement the follow-on to take away a drawn match from the equation and capitalise on the opposition’s shaky morale after posting a low whole. The captain may also increase his bowlers’ morale by giving one other go instantly. Nevertheless, it comes at the price of their bodily exhaustion.

The psychological edge and aggression additionally play an element in groups implementing the follow-on when the chance arises.

Why do some groups not implement the follow-on?

The development of groups opting out of the follow-on has been on the rise lately. Captains have been aware of the bodily ranges of the bowlers. Groups have additionally been cautious of the unlikely consequence the place it could be required to bat final on a pitch that has been worn out and makes it tougher to bat on.

What number of groups have misplaced after implementing the follow-on?

As of December 26, 2022, the follow-on has been enforced in 294 Assessments since 1880. Nevertheless, there have solely been three situations the place a staff misplaced the Check match after implementing the follow-on.

Curiously, Australia was the staff on all three events to lose a Check after implementing the follow-on: twice v England and as soon as towards India.

Check matches the place the staff misplaced a Check after implementing follow-on: