Wheelchair-bound Child On Oxygen Support Has His Dream Come True, Thanks To Basketball Star | Watch Viral Video

Video shows a small child in a wheelchair and he is on oxygen support via a catheter.

Viral Video: There are many sports lovers who follow a particular sport and are huge fans of the teams and individuals. For the fans, they are the superstars, while for a few they are superheroes. Many popular players from different games like tennis, soccer, cricket, and basketball regularly interact personally with the audience given the high levels of security they have around them as they might get mobbed. But sometimes, they go out of their way and make a few moments very special for someone.

This is what this viral video is all about.

It shows a small child in a wheelchair and he is on oxygen support via a catheter. Squatting in front of the wheelchair is a famous basketball player, whose identity I was not able to ascertain. The child has the left index finger pointing up while the champ spins and tosses up a basketball and puts it up on his index finger. Then he transfers the spinning ball to the kid’s index finger and holds his hand. The ball spins on the kid’s finger and his vast happiness is clearly visible as his face is brightly lit with a broad smile. The two pose for the camera and the champ gives the child a high-five.

The pure happiness of the kid by this action of the player is perhaps priceless.












