When a 14-15 Year Old Shikhar Dhawan Was Beaten For Getting Inked- What Happened Next Will Make You Think Twice Before Getting a Tattoo

When a 14-15 Year Old Shikhar Dhawan Was Beaten For Getting Inked- What Happened Next Will Make You Think Twice Before Getting a Tattoo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: It is very much common that when someone gets inked and our ever loving Indian parents didn’t leave a chance to beat and scold us for our over ambitious behaviour. Our Indian cricketers are no different and star batter Shikhar Dhawan also went through the same old scolding once during his teens.

The southpaw revealed that when he was 14-15 years old, he went to Manali and got a tattoo on his back and as a result it prompted his father to beat him up. At the same time, he came to know that the needle which is used for inking might have gone through a number of bodies and there are big chances that diseases like HIV can be transmitted. A frightened Dhawan did get the test done and it fortunately came out negative.

“When I was 14-15 years old, I had gone to Manali and had got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3-4 months, and then when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that needle had pierced. So then I went and did my HIV Test and it’s negative to date (laughs),” Dhawan said on Aaj Tak.

Dhawan added that his very first tattoo was a Scorpio and he also have a tattoo of Lord Shiva and Arjun.

“My first tattoo, on my back, was a Scorpio. Because at that time, that was my thought. Then I made a design on it. I also got a tattoo of Lord Shiva in my hand. I also got a tattoo of Arjun, he was our best archer”, he added.

In the recently released BCCI contract list, Shikhar finds himself in the C category, where he will earn 1 Crore INR.

The 37-year old will be featuring in the upcoming 16th edition of the IPL, where he will be captaining the Punjab Kings.











