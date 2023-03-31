Home

Sports

Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: When And Where To Get Live Streaming Of PBKS Vs KKR

Both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be led new captains in Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana. Get PBKS vs KKR live streaming details.



KKR captain Nitish Rana speaks to media ahead of PBKS game. (Image: KKR)

Mohali: Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL 2023 encounter on Saturday.

Both teams will be led by new skippers this season. While veteran Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm of Punjab, domestic star Nitish Rana has replaced injured Shreyas Iyer as KKR captain. On paper, though, PBKS looks a tad more stronger than KKR.

But Englishman Jonny Bairstow’s absence will certainly leave a big void in Punjab’s team composition. Another Englishman, Liam Livingstone will also miss the game as he is yet to get an ECB clearance.

For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana’s only job would be to implement them.

KKR too have been hurt by injuries with regular skipper and batting mainstay Shreyas being almost ruled out of the tournament with a back problem. The two Bangladeshis Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are also going to miss the opening game due to national commitments.

When and where Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 encounter will take place at the IS Bindra Stadium on April 1 from 3:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 encounter?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD will live letecast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 encounter.

Where to get live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

Live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST. JIO Cinema will also live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match for free.

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Liton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.











