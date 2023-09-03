When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online Sony Liv TV Sony Sports

Home

Sports

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final online and on TV.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Two of the country’s most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal clash in what is considered a dream final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Sunday. For fans of Indian football, it does not get bigger than this as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Emami East Bengal (EEB) go head to head to earn the right to lay their hands on the three iconic and glittering Durand trophies and be crowned champions. The first clash between the two local teams, in the group stages of this very edition, resulted in a favourable result for EEB as Nandhakumar Sekar’s strike made the difference. That they have managed to make their way into the final, shows how strong they have been in this tournament, that needle clash notwithstanding.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Sunday (September 3) from 4:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant going to be played?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on TV ?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be telecasted live on Sony Sports.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.















