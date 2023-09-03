September 3, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online Sony Liv TV Sony Sports

2 min read
5 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final online and on TV.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Telecast, East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup Final, East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023, Kolkata Derby, Kolkata Derby matches, Kolkata Derby matches, Durand Cup, Durand Cup 2023, Durand Cup Fixtures, Durand Cup Schedule, Durand Cup Live, Durand Cup TV Telecast
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Two of the country’s most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal clash in what is considered a dream final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Sunday. For fans of Indian football, it does not get bigger than this as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Emami East Bengal (EEB) go head to head to earn the right to lay their hands on the three iconic and glittering Durand trophies and be crowned champions.  The first clash between the two local teams, in the group stages of this very edition, resulted in a favourable result for EEB as Nandhakumar Sekar’s strike made the difference. That they have managed to make their way into the final, shows how strong they have been in this tournament, that needle clash notwithstanding.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Sunday (September 3) from 4:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant going to be played?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on TV ?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be telecasted live on Sony Sports.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India?

The Durand Cup Final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Ex-PCB Chairman Slams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule After IND Vs PAK Washout

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ex-Pakistan Captain Makes Stunning Statement

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Heath Streak Passes Away At 49; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Among Indians To Pay Condolences

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Ex-PCB Chairman Slams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule After IND Vs PAK Washout

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ex-Pakistan Captain Makes Stunning Statement

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Heath Streak Passes Away At 49; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Among Indians To Pay Condolences

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

When and Where to Kolkata Derby Match Online Sony Liv TV Sony Sports

5 hours ago admin