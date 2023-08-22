August 22, 2023

When And Where to Watch

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, FIDE CHESS WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE Streaming: This clash of titans promises to be a strategic masterclass that will captivate both novice and seasoned chess players alike.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, LIVE Streaming

Delhi: As chess enthusiasts from around the globe await the riveting battles, the Norwegian chess master “Magnus Carlsen” is a former five-time World Chess Champion and current four-time World Rapid Chess Champion and current six-time World Blitz Chess Champion. Carlsen has held the No. 1 position in the FIDE world chess rankings since 1 July 2011.

On the other hand, the Indian chess grandmaster “Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa” who became an international champ at the age of 10, the youngest at the time to do so, and a grandmaster at the age of 12, the second-youngest at the time to do so. On 22 February 2022, at the age of 16, he became the youngest player to defeat the world champion Magnus Carlsen, when he beat Carlsen in a rapid game at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament.

This clash of titans promises to be a strategic masterclass that will captivate both novice and seasoned chess players alike.

For Praggnanandhaa, giant slaying is not new in this tournament. He had earlier defeated far more higher-rated players, including US GM Hikaru Nakamura, world No. 2 by rating.

India has never performed so well in the World Cup Open Category, though former world champion GM Viswanathan Anand had won the tournament earlier when it was held under a different format.

What are the dates of matches played?
The first match would be played on August 22 2023 and the second match would be played on August 23 2023.

What are the timings of both matches?
The timings are same for both matches which is 4:15 PM Indian Standard Time(IST).

What is the venue of both matches?
This eagerly anticipated clash is set to take place in the vibrant city of Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where you can watch these matches?
You can watch on the @Fide chess Youtube Channel.










