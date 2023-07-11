Home

India-W vs Bangladesh-W live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd T20I?

Here are the details of how fans can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I online and on TV in India.

The game will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

India women’s cricket team will lock horns with Bangladesh for the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, July 11. The game will kick off at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 1.30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clinched victory in the 1st T20 International on Sunday. They lead the series by a 1-0 margin in the three-match India vs Bangladesh T20I series. The Women in Blue will be looking to establish their dominance and secure a series win today.

In the previous fixture, Indian opted to bowl first. They restricted the home side to 114 for 5 in the first innings. India then chased down the target in the 17th over, scoring 118 for three with impressive knocks by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Here’s when and where fans can watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I live in India:

When will the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match take place?

The 2nd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place on Tuesday, July 11.

Where will India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 2nd T20I match of India Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match live in India?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match will not be broadcast live in India.

How can fans live stream India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I match in India?

You can enjoy the match by tuning in to the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Monica Patel, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Ausha, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, U Chetry.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shamima Sulatan, Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Rebeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun.
















