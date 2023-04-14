Home

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st T20I online and on TV in India.

Run Rate: (Current: 9.18) Last Wicket: Haris Rauf c James Neesham b Benjamin Lister 11 (5) – 182/10 in 19.5 Over

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: After losing against Afghanistan, Pakistan will now lock horns against New Zealand for the first of five T20I matches which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. The T20I series will be followed by 5 ODIs as well.

Hosts will get all of their first-choice players back for the five games against the Black Caps, led by skipper Babar Azam. On the other hand, New Zealand will be playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson as he got injured during IPL 2023 opener clash against Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st T20I online and on TV in India:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The 1st T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on April 14, Friday

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 1st T20I match will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will kickstart at 9.30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 1st T20I match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be televised in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD Channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 1st T20I match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 1st T20I match will be streamed online on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne











