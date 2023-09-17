Home

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 5th ODI: When And Where to Watch 5th ODI Between South Africa And Australia in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 5th ODI match between South Africa and Australia online and on TV in India.

Run Rate: (Current: 3.67) Last Wicket: Temba Bavuma (C) run out (Marnus Labuschagne) 0 (2) – 3/1 in 1.2 Over Quinton de Kock (W) 16* (20) 3×4, 0x6 Rassie van der Dussen 5 (14) 0x4, 0x6 Sean Abbott (3-1-7-0)* Michael Neser (3-0-15-0)

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 5th ODI: All You Need To Know

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 5th ODI: South Africa must be confident after winning the fourth ODI by dominating Australia as Heinrich Klaasen smashed an outrageous 83-ball 174 to propel South Africa to a 164-run win over Australia in the fourth one-day international, leaving the series tied at 2-2 heading into the finale.

The Proteas posted a huge 416-5 on Friday mainly thanks to Klaasen, who came in at No. 5 and hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter.

He was caught on the boundary rope off the final ball of the innings, by which time he’d guided the South Africans to their third-highest ODI total.

Now South Africa will look to repeat the same in the 5th ODI which will be the series decider and after this Australia will come to India for 3 match ODI series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 5th ODI match between South Africa and Australia online and on TV in India:

Where is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 5th ODI?

South Africa takes on Australia in the 5th ODI at Mangaung Oval.

When is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 5th ODI?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 5th ODI on (September 17 ).

When is the 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia going to start in India?

The South Africa versus Australia 5th ODI will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of South Africa versus Australia 5th ODI?

The 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia can be watched on Star Sports in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the South Africa versus Australia 5th ODI?

The live streaming will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.















