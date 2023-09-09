September 9, 2023

When And Where to Watch

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Australia online and on TV in India.

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch Online And On TV in India

SA vs AUS Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: After winning the T20I series against South Africa by 3-0 and hammering the host in the first ODI by three wickets, Australia will focus on beating the hosts in the ODI series. Both sides will give their best shot in the ODI as this is the World Cup year and this series will help them to boost their confidence for the marquee event which will start on October 05 in India. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Australia online and on TV in India:

Where is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 2nd ODI?

South Africa takes on Australia in the 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval.

When is South Africa going to take on Australia in the 2nd ODI?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI on  (September 9 ).

Where will South Africa take on Australia in the 2nd ODI?

South Africa will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval.

When is the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia going to start in India? 

The South Africa versus Australia 2nd ODI will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of South Africa versus Australia 2nd ODI?

The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia can be watched on Star Sports in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the South Africa versus Australia 2nd ODI?

The live streaming will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.










