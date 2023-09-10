When And Where to WATCH

Home

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

IND vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will once again be locking horns against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday. The first contest between these two arch-rivals in this tournament faced the wrath of rain gods and forced the officials to call it off after the Indian innings.

Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan bowling put on a show as they bowled out Team India on 266 runs. The second innings could not commence due to the heavy showers. There is a rain threat on this clash as well but ACC have allotted this match a reserve day.

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Sunday, September 10.

Where is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match free?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)















