India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When And Where to WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. After a dominant outing from Team India’s top order against the team, the Men in Blue will be the clear favourite in this match too. Rohit, Gill, Kohli, and Rahul made the lethal bowling attack from Men in Green look quite ordinary.

The fifties from Rohit and Shubman, followed by two unbeaten centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stormed the PAK bowlers. Sri Lanka is coming off a win against Bangladesh but staying on the winning track would be a tough task for the Lankan Lions. Rain has been a constant factor in the matches at Colombo but hopefully, it doesn’t play a major role here as there is no reserve day available for this clash.

When is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Sunday, September 12.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to be played?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match free?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha















