When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Online FanCode And On TV Eurosport In India PTV Sports Pakistan

Home

Sports

PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan online and on TV.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: After pocketing the series 2-0 in favour of the Men in Green, Pakistan will be looking to white-wash the series 3-0 before they head for the Asia Cup. In the 1st ODI in Hambantota, Pakistan won by a massive 142-run and in the following match, Afghanistan staged a good fight but Pakistan held their nerves to eke out a 1-wicket victory to seal the deal. The last ODI will take place in Colombo and it is expected to be played under overcast conditions as per latest weather reports. Afghanistan will be looking to end the series on a high after narrowly losing out in the penultimate game. Pakistan are likely to make changes in the playing XI since the series has already been in their favour.

When is the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match ?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, 26 August, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match ?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 3:o0 PM IST.

Where is the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match ?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match ?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be telecasted on Eurosport in India, Tapmad TV, A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan. Afghanistan fans can watch it on RTA Sport.

Where can you live stream the Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match ?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan live streaming will be available on FanCode app.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.















