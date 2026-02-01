Home

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all set to meet for the 10th time at Australia Open final in 2026. The last time they met was five months ago, in the US Open semi-finals where Alcaraz beat his higher-ranked opponent. Djokovic leads their all-time head-to-head 5-4, with a 3–1 advantage on hard courts. However, Grand Slam matches, Alcaraz leads 3–2, with two of his victories coming against Djokovic in Wimbledon finals. This final will be their third meeting in a Grand Slam final. They also met in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which Djokovic won to take gold in straight sets. Djokovic also emerged victorious from their most recent encounter at the Australian Open, where he beat Alcaraz in four sets to reach the quarter-finals in 2025.22-year old, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, is on the verge of a historic milestone. If Alcaraz wins in Melbourne, he will surpass Rafael Nadal as the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam. The Australian Open is the only significant title he has not won yet, and this is the first time he has qualified to the semifinals.Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, which would see him surpass Margaret Court for the most major wins in tennis history. In addition, he hopes to break Ken Rosewall’s long-standing Open Era record by becoming the oldest men’s singles Grand Slam champion at the age jof 38. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open ten times, setting a record.After tough semifinals, both players earned their spots in the championship game. While Djokovic defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner in a four-hour, nine-minute match, while Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute epic-the longest semi-final in Australian Open history.The Australian Open final match is scheduled to be played on February 1, Sunday.The Australia Open final will take place at Rod lever Arena in Melbourne.The Australian Open final is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST, which is 7:30 PM local time.The Australian Open final will air on Sony Sports Network and will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.