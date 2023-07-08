Home

Ban vs Afg Live Streaming 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Online And On Tv In India

Ban vs Afg Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Bangladesh will lock horns against Afghanistan for the 2nd ODI which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, July 08. Hosts already lost the first ODI and now will look to win the second match to stay in the series. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look for a consecutive win to dominate the hosts. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI online and on tv in India.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will occur on July 8th, Saturday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 start?

The 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will start at 01:30 PM IST on July 8th, Saturday.

How to Watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODIn Online and On Tv In India?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(C), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.

BAN vs AFG Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Rony Talukdar

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman















