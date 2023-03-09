When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On Tv Fancode

Home

Sports

BAN vs ENG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England online and on TV in India.

BAN vs ENG Live Streaming 1st T20I Live Streaming: T20 World Cup champions England will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 3-match T20I series. After World Cup, this is the first time England is playing a T20I game. England already beat Bangladesh in the recently concluded ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh has made a lot of changes in their squad the team bringing in five players including newcomer Towhid Hridoy.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England online and on TV in India:

When and where will Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match take place?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 9, 2023, at 02:30 PM (IST) and will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Where we can watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match in India?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be live-streamed on the FanCode mobile and TV app for live streaming.

Bangladesh and England Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.











