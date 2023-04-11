When And Where To Watch Champions League 2022-23 Match Online And On TV in India

Home

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go head-to-head again in the Champions League when Manchester City hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Tuchel denied Guardiola a third Champions League title as a manager when his Chelsea team beat City 1-0 in the 2021 final. Tuchel was fired by the London club earlier this season, but is back in work with Bayern and has the chance to win the competition for a second time.

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will take place on April 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich?

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman, Muller











