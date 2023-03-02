When And Where To Watch Copa del Rey Semifinals Leg 1 Of 2 Online And On TV Fancode

Home

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa del Rey Semifinals Leg 1 Of 2 Online And On TV

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Barcelona had been scoring at ease, getting plenty of goals from its forwards to keep thriving in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey. Lack of offensive prowess was far from a problem for the Catalan club.

But things have changed entering a crucial part of the season, with Barcelona attracting attention for a series of injuries in attack and enduring a poor scoring run.

Barcelona will be without some of its top scorers when it visits Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal leg 1 of 2 online and on TV in India:

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona (El Casico) Copa del Rey semifinal kick-off?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal will kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at 1:30 IST, Friday, March 3.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal in India?

The Fancode app and website will live stream of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal in India.

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the match in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal in the USA and UK?

USA- Viaplay (Sky channel 412, Virgin Media channel 553).











