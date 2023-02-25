When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online and On TV In India SonyLiv

Home

Sports

Damac vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr online and on TV In India.

Damac vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Football Live Streaming: Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will lock horns against Damac in Saudi Pro League at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia at 9.00 PM IST, February 28, Friday. Al Nassr are currently placed 2nd in the standings and they will head into the match, following a hard fought 2-1 over Al Tawoon in their previous match. Cristiano Ronaldo has 5 goals in 5 competitive games for his new club so far.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Damac vs Al Nassr online and on TV In India:

When will the Damac vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match start ?

The Damac vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will start at 9:00 pm IST.

Where is the Damac vs Al Nassr football match to be played ?

The football match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Where I can live stream the football match between Damac and Al Nassr online in India?

The Damac vs Al Nassr match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC and on the SonyLIV app. The match will not be telecasted on tv in India.

AL NASSR SQUAD: Amin Al-Bukhari, Agustin Rossi, David Ospina (injured) 34 Colombia July 2022, Waleed Abdullah, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulaziz Rahma, Abdullah Madu, Mohammed Al-Fatil , Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Yousef Haqawi, Ali Al-Oujami (Lajami), Abdulaziz Al Faraj, Aser Abdulfattah Hawsawi, Ghislain Konan, Majed Mohammed Qasheesh, Mohammed Qassem Al Nakhli, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hamad Al-Mansour, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Ali Al-Hassan, Khalid Hussain Kaabi, Muhammad Yahya Sahlouli, Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez, Sami Al-Najei, Majed Al-Ammari, Anderson Talisca, Ayman Ahmed Yahya, Abdulfattah Asiri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Aliwa, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Maran, Meshari Al-Nemer, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi, Muhannad Abdullah











