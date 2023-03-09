3.8 C
When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online SonyLiv and On TV Sony Ten Network In India

Sports

Here are the details of when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Ittihad online and on TV In India.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online and on TV In India: Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will lock horns against Al Ittihad in Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 11.00 PM IST on March 9, Thursday. Al Nassr are currently leading the table and they will head into the match on the back of an emphatic 3-1 over Al Batin in their previous match. Cristiano Ronaldo has now 8 goals in 7 competitive games for his new club so far.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online and on TV In India:

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match start ?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:00 pm IST.

Where is the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr football match to be played ?

The football match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where I can live stream the football match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr online in India?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC and on the SonyLIV app. The match will be telecasted on Sony Ten Network in India.

AL NASSR SQUAD: Amin Al-Bukhari, Agustin Rossi, David Ospina (injured) 34 Colombia July 2022, Waleed Abdullah, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulaziz Rahma, Abdullah Madu, Mohammed Al-Fatil , Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Yousef Haqawi, Ali Al-Oujami (Lajami), Abdulaziz Al Faraj, Aser Abdulfattah Hawsawi, Ghislain Konan, Majed Mohammed Qasheesh, Mohammed Qassem Al Nakhli, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hamad Al-Mansour, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Ali Al-Hassan, Khalid Hussain Kaabi, Muhammad Yahya Sahlouli, Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez, Sami Al-Najei, Majed Al-Ammari, Anderson Talisca, Ayman Ahmed Yahya, Abdulfattah Asiri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Aliwa, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Maran, Meshari Al-Nemer, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi, Muhannad Abdullah.




