When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online SonyLiv On TV Sony Ten Network In India

Al Nassr vs Abha Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Abha online and on TV In India.

Al Nassr vs Abha Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Al Nassr vs Abha Football Live Streaming: Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will lock horns against Abha in the Saudi Pro League at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 11.00 PM IST on March 18, Saturday. Al Nassr are currently placed 2nd in the Saudi Pro League and they will head into the match on the back of a 3-1 win in the quarter-final stage of the King Cup of Champions against Abha. Cristiano Ronaldo has now 8 goals in 9 competitive games for his new club so far.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Nassr vs Abha football match online and on TV In India:

When will the Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match start ?

The Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:00 pm IST on 18th March, 2023.

Where the Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match will be played ?

The football match between Al Nassr and Abha will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where I can live stream the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha online in India?

The Al Nassr vs Abha match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC and on the SonyLIV app. Sony Ten Network will telecast the match in India.

