East Bengal vs Police AC, Calcutta Football League, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EB vs PAC Live

East Bengal and Police AC will lock horns in the Calcutta Football League in East Bengal Ground.

East Bengal has been the form side this tournament.

New Delhi: East Bengal FC will take on Police Athletic Club in a crucial match of the ongoing Calcutta Football League. For well over a century, the CFL has stood as the premier football tournament in West Bengal. There is a lot of history and tradition associated with this league and it has not only fostered a legacy of celebrated players, but has also given fans plenty of moments to cherish and remember.

East Bengal has come into the tournament as one of the favourites. Their senior team is under the mantle of new head coach Carles Cuadrat and is taking part in the Durand Cup, while the youth prospects are being coached by Bino George in the CFL 2023.

This year, a total of 26 clubs are taking part in this tournament, segregated into two groups of 13 each. During the initial phase, every club will take on each other in their respective group. The top three teams from each group will then advance to the ‘Super Six’.

Here are the streaming details of East Bengal vs Police AC, Calcutta Football League 2023:

Where will the East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match will be played at the East Bengal Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football league match will be played on Monday, August 13, at 3 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match broadcast in East Bengal?

The East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 will not be shown on any TV channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match in East Bengal?

The live streaming of East Bengal vs Police AC Calcutta Football League 2023 match will be available on Insports.tv app.















