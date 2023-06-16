When And Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS 1st Test Live In India?

Home

The Ashes 2023 marks the beginning of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Australia have retained the Urn since 2017-18.



England have already named their playing XI for the Ashes 2023 first Test. (Image: ECB/Twitter)

New Delhi: High on confidence after their maiden World Test Championship title few days back, Australia would be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on hosts England in first of five-match Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

The Ashes 2023 also marks the beginning of the third WTC cycle. Australia have held onto the Urn since 2017-18 season while England’s last victory came in 2015 under the leadership of Alastair Cook.

The last time, England hosted the Ashes was four years back when both teams played out a 2-2 draw. With a new captain and coach in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum this time, the pair will look to use their ‘Bazball’ aproach and win back the urn.

While England will be boasted by the return of Moeen Ali, who came out of Test retirement, to play the Ashes. On the other hand, Australia will take confidence from the fact that they proudly have top three ICC Test batters in their lineup.

When and where will the first England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Test be played?

The first England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from June 16.

When will the first England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Test start in India?

The first England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Test starts at 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking placed half and hour before.

Which television channel will telecast the first England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 Test in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Ashes 2023 series in India. The first Test will be live on all the Sony Sports 5 in India.

Where to get live streaming of first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia?

Sony LIV will be live streaming the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.















