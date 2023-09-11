When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Home

Neymar will be a force to reckon with against Peru in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. (Image: CBF/Twitter)

Lima: Brazil, coached for the first time by Fernando Diniz in a 5-1 win over Bolivia last Friday, is preparing to face Peru with the same squad. Brazil coach Diniz has a one-year contract, which ends precisely at the same time Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid is set to expire. Ancelotti is widely tipped to take over Brazil’s national team but local media has shown a lot of excitement for the attacking ideas of the 49-year-old Diniz due to the intensity of the Selecao’s game against Bolivia.

Sunday’s training suggests Diniz will make no changes to play against Peru, which drew its opening match at Paraguay. Richarlison, who was in tears after being substituted during the match against Bolivia, is likely to get another opportunity as a starter. Defender Gabriel Magalhães has recovered from a light injury and was also working with the likely starters in practice.

Neymar, who until last Friday had not played since February, showed he has recovered with two goals that helped him break Pelé’s record as Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer. The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The top six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Head-To-Head

Brazil and Peru have played 17 matches between them. While Brazil won 13 of them, Peru emerged victorious on two occasions. Two matches ended in draws. In the last five encounters between them, Brazil won four while Peru got one victory.

When and Where the Peru Vs Brazil match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers take place?

The Peru Vs Brazil match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on September 13 at 7:30 AM IST.

Which television channels in India will live telecast Peru vs Brazil match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Unfortunately, none of the television channels in India are telecasting the Peru vs Brazil match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Where to get live streaming of Bolivia Vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Live streaming of the Peru vs Brazil match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be available on the DAZN app.















