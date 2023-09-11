Home

Sports

Bolivia Vs Argentina, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia Vs Argentine, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is likely to miss out against Bolivia because of fatigue.



Argentina players train ahead of the Bolivia game in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paulo: Excited Bolivian fans gathered at the La Paz International Airport to welcome Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup qualifying game against the home team on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Messi traveled with the defending World Cup champions but is not a certain starter at the game because of fatigue. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told a news conference he will have against Bolivia a very similar lineup to the one that beat Ecuador on Thursday. Messi’s presence, however, could be decided hours before the kickoff.

The match will take place at the Hernando Siles Stadium, which is more than 3,000 meters above sea level, a venue where visiting teams can struggle, particularly older players. Scaloni also said veteran Angel di Maria and striker Julian Alvarez could make it to his starting XI, probably replacing Nico González and Lautaro Martinez.

“If all is well, the idea is to repeat or see some changes, which could be these two (Di María and Álvarez) entering,” the coach said. “There is a chance they will play, but we can make the decision on the morning before the match.” If Messi sits out, Scaloni will have to come up with a solution for to cover for a player who has no substitute.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The top six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Head-To-Head

Bolivia have faced Argentina in 42 matches with the latter winning 30 of them. Bolivia won seven games while the rest resulted in draws. For the record, Argentina are on an 11-match winning streak with the last defeat coming against Saudi Arabia.

The Bolivia Vs Argentina match will be played at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday night. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST (Wednesday, September 13).

Which television channels will live telecast Bolivia Vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Unfortunately, none of the television channels in India are telecasting the Bolivia Vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Where to get live streaming of Bolivia Vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Live streaming of the Bolivia Vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be available on the DAZN app.















