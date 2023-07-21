  • 6291968677
Sports

When and Where to Watch Football Match Online Apple TV + And On TV In India

July 21, 2023


  Lionel Messi Debut: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE Streaming Leagues Cup: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul online and on TV.

Lionel Messi Debut: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE Streaming Leagues Cup: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online And On TV In India. (Image: Instagram)

Miami, Florida: Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets — about 21,000 in a newly expanded stadium — have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning. It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. That will almost certainly work out to more than $1 million per match.

When is the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match will take place on Saturday, 22nd June, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match Match will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match being played?

The Inter Miami and Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, Florida.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match ?

The Inter Miami and Cruz Azul Leagues Cup Match live streaming will be available on Apple TV+.










