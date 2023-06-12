When and Where to Watch Football Match Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports

Menu
India vs Vanuatu LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

By: admin

Date:


  • India vs Vanuatu LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Vanuatu online and on TV.

Bhubaneswar: India face Vanuatu on Monday in the Round Robin match of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Blue Tigers kick-started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia and a victory today will seal their spot in the Final.

When is the India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will take place on Monday, June 12th, 2023.

What is the timing of the India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match being played?

The India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match ?

The India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.










Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

