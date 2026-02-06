Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: When and Where to watch grand event featuring Nora Fatehi, Badshah and more LIVE on TV and online in India

The T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of Tea India’s first game against USA on Saturday.

Nora Fatehi is set to grace ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

The stars will descend upon the Wankhede Stadium for a grand Opening Ceremony of the #T20WorldCup Details ➡️ https://t.co/YxougCMGXg pic.twitter.com/0vCI7FLaNC — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2026

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway in India and Sri Lanka on Saturday. While Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday morning in Colombo, the opening ceremony of the tournament has been organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Mumbai ahead of defending champions and co-hosts Team India’s match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Starting at 6 pm IST onwards, the ceremony will transform the Wankhede stadium into a single, immersive stage, combining live music and large-scale choreography, followed by the arrival of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. The show will open with a powerful musical medley from Rishab Sharma and Shivamani, before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy makes a spectacular arrival, carried into the stadium by a jetpack performer in a moment designed to captivate fans inside the Wankhede Stadium. The tournament trophy will be greeted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma – who led the defending champions to glory at the previous edition in 2024 – who, accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country, will formally declare the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 open. Following the trophy’s arrival, fans will be treated to headline singing and dance showcases, with chart-topping star Badshah delivering a high-energy live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a dynamic dance spectacular, supported by a large cast of dancers. The ceremony culminates with both artists coming together for a grand finale.The ceremony has been designed to reflect the pace and energy of T20 cricket, with the field of play acting as a unified visual canvas and the official tournament logo forming the main performance stage. The show will close with a stunning pyrotechnic display before the fireworks begin on the pitch with India vs USA starting at 7 pm IST.The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 7 – the opening day of the tournament.The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – venue of India’s opening match against the USA.The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will begin from 6pm IST onwards.The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/