When And Where to WATCH Hotstar

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Final: When And Where to WATCH

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered. While Axar Patel is an important component in the Indian set-up and his multiple injuries remains a concern, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury. A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India:

When is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be played on Sunday, September 17.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match going to be played?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match start?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match free?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

IND vs SL Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka ©, Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.















