September 16, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

When And Where to WATCH Hotstar

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Final: When And Where to WATCH

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India.

IND vs Sl, IND vs SL Live Streaming, IND vs SL Playing XIs, IND vs SL Live Score, IND vs SL Venue, IND vs SL Scores, IND vs SL Match Preview, IND vs SL Match Venue, IND vs SL Playing XIs, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final, IND vs SL Asia Cup FInale, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final, INdia vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Final: When And Where to WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered. While Axar Patel is an important component in the Indian set-up and his multiple injuries remains a concern, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury. A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India:

When is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be played on Sunday, September 17.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match going to be played?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match start?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match free?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

IND vs SL Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka ©, Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Final

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Get Into Heated Dressing Room Argument; Rizwan Intervenes

4 hours ago admin
4 min read

India Play Stats-Driven Cricket, Too Worried About Their Stats Too Often, Says Simon Doull

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

When And Where to WATCH Hotstar

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Seeds Fincap Secures $6 Million in Series A Funding from Lok Capital

3 hours ago
2 min read

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Final

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Get Into Heated Dressing Room Argument; Rizwan Intervenes

4 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.