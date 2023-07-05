Home

Netherlands vs Scotland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC World Cup Qualifier

Netherlands vs Scotland: Sri Lanka have already secured their qualification in the ICC World Cup. The game between Netherlands and Scotland can determine the other team to make it to the final.

The match will be held in Bulawayo.

The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 has been quite thrilling. While Sri Lanka have successfully advanced to the tournament finals, the other spot is still up for grabs. All eyes will be on the match between Netherlands and Scotland as the winner will be able to almost guarantee a spot in the marquee tournament. This match will take place on Thursday, July 6, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be the 8th match of the Super Six stage. The Netherlands, fuelled by their recent victories over West Indies and Oman, will be favourites for this match. Scotland need to win this game, after their decisive win over Zimbabwe, to advance to the World Cup Qualifier final.

Ahead of the Netherlands vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Thursday, July 6.

At What Time Does The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where Can You Watch The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

Netherlands vs Scotland Full Squads:

Netherlands Full Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma. Reserve: Kyle Klein

Scotland Full Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, Tom Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir















