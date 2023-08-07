Home

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey, India Vs South Korea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

The Indian team comes into this match after having trounced Malaysia 5-0 and currently topping the points table.

India have been brilliant so far.

India will take on South Korea in the 12th match of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team comes into this match after having trounced Malaysia 5-0. The side bounced back after drawing their match against Japan. With the win over Malaysia, India sit pretty at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, South Korea began their campaign with a victory against Japan. However, they had to settle with draws in their next two matches and need to start winning matches. The defending champions need a far more dominant performance if they are to stay in the contention for a top-two finish in the tournament.

India and South Korea will meet for the first time after their 4-4 draw at the 2022 Asia Cup. Both the sides have locked horns on 14 occasions – where India has won 5 matches while South Korea has managed to win just 1 match. Draws have been the overwhelming result between both sides.

Here are the streaming details of India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 7, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be broadcast in India?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.















