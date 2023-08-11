Home

Sports

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs JPN Live

India and Japan will lock horns in the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India has been the form side this tournament.

New Delhi: India will take on Japan in the second semifinal of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy. India have been one of the teams of the tournament so far and dominant in their performances right through the league stages up till the semi-finals. The team led by Harmanpreet Singh has maintained an impressive record in the Asian tournament and will be keen to sustain this momentum.

Japan, on the other hand, had to work hard to book this spot in the semi-finals. They had to fight hard for a 2-1 win over China and then India’s win over Pakistan saw them make their way into the semi-finals. It needs to be mentioned here that Japan have been the sole team that has not lost against India and this should give them confidence ahead of the clash.

Since 2018, India and Japan have met on 11 occasions. Out of these, India has won eight games and their best performance came when they downed Japan 8-0 during the World Cup. Japan has been victorious over India twice in this timeframe, notably in the semi-final of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy.

Here are the streaming details of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 11, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the match on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.















