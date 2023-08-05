Home

Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI In India

India will play West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The India vs West Indies second T20I match starts at 8 PM IST.



India are trailing West Indies 0-1 in the ongoing T20I series. (Image: Twitter)

Providence (Guyana): India’s most sought after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. The India vs West Indies match starts live at 8 PM IST.

A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba where West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort at the back-end.

The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Hardik Pandya along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put a far improved batting show — both individually as well as collectively.

The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

Save debutant Tilak Varma, who looked ready for international cricket during his knock of 39, the Indian batting with IPL prima donnas earning fat pay cheques, flattered to deceive.

This T20 series against the West Indies gives India the best chance to check out their shortest format options as it would become important next year with the World Cup being held in the Americas (West Indies and United States).

Hence, trying out last IPL edition’s sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal during the series if not the second game wouldn’t be a bad option. For India, Suryakumar would want to get a big one in his pet format and regain a bit of confidence that has eroded because of a lean patch in the ODIs.

Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has fallen off a bit in ODI pecking order and he will have a point to prove if he gets an opportunity in all five games. Arshdeep Singh is a work-in-progress as far as death overs bowling is concerned while Mukesh Kumar is reaping rewards for his good show throughout the tour.

But at some point, both Avesh Khan and Umran Malik, the two tearaway quicks need to be given an opportunity and see if they can become the X-factor on docile tracks.

Head-To-Head

India and West Indies have played 26 T20Is so far. Out of that India have won 17 games while West Indies eight games. Only one game in 2016 ended in no result.

When and where India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6 (Sunday). The match starts at 8 PM IST.

Which television channel will be telecasting the second India vs West Indies T20I?

Doordarshan Network in India will live telecast the second T20I between India and West Indies.

Where to get live streaming of India vs West Indies second T20I?

Live streaming of the second T20I will be available at Fancode app and the JioCinema app.

Squads:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.















