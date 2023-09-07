September 7, 2023

When And Where To Watch India vs Iraq Football Match Live Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the King’s Cup semi final football match between India and Iraq online and on TV in India.

IND vs IRQ King’s Cup Live Streaming 2023

IND vs IRQ King’s Cup Live Streaming 2023: India football team will lock horns against Iran for the semi-final of King’s Cup 2023 at Chiang Mai’s 700th-anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday. This is India’s third competition of the year and the side emerging victorious in all of them.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the football match between India and Iraq online and on TV in India: 

When is India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final?

The India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will be played on Thursday (September 7).

What time will India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final start?

The India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will kick-off at 04:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final being played?

The India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final?

The India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will broadcast live on EuroSport TV.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final?

The live streaming of the India vs Iraq King’s Cup 2023 semi-final will be available on FIFA+ website.










