IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan T20 WC Match Online & On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India.

Cape Town: India’s run for an elusive Women’s T20 World Cup title will begin again when they open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

With a historic victory in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup coming in South Africa last month, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co have got the motivation to go one step further from their runners-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and get their hands on the trophy.

They will also be aided by U19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh joining the side for the marquee event, bringing a lot of knowledge about the conditions in South Africa.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2023 game start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2023 game will start at 6.30 PM IST

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup 2023 online ?

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.











