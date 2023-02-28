When And Where to Watch Indore Test Online Hotstar and On TV Star Sports

Home

Sports

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indore Test Online and On TV

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy LIVE Streaming: Watch LIVE Streaming on Disney+Hotstar and follow LIVE blog on india.com.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indore Test Online and On TV. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

India vs Australia 3rd Test, BGT LIVE Streaming

Indore: India are on course to reach their second straight World Test Championship final and if they end up winning here, a pace-friendly track could be laid out in the final game of the series in Ahmedabad to prepare for the summit clash in London in June.

Before the start of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, India needed to beat Australia 3-0 or 3-1 to qualify for the WTC final and keep the destiny in their own hands.

India skipper Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to jump the gun but, ahead of the third Test beginning at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday, he said the team has already spoken about simulating English conditions in the fourth and final game against Australia.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match will take place?

India vs Australia 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on Wednesday at 9:30 AM IST at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Australia 3rd Test match in India?

India vs Australia 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels across India.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test match?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.











