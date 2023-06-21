Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs Scotland

Ireland have lost their first game in the tournament against Oman. The Andy Balbirnie-led side will be hoping to register their first victory in the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

The match will start from 12:30 pm IST.

Ireland and Scotland are set to face off in the ICC World Cup Qualifier today, June 21. Ireland will come into the match after a five-wicket loss to Oman. The Andy Balbirnie-led side will be hoping to get their maiden win in the competition when they face off against the Scottish side. For Scotland, this is their first fixture and the qualifier and they will be aiming to make the most of it. The side had lost their warm up games against West Indies and Zimbabwe and will try to start their campaign with a victory. The fixture will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from 12:30 pm IST.

For Ireland, George Dockrell and Harry Tector can be the players to watch out for. On the other hand, Scotland will be relying on all-rounders like Michael Leask and Brandon McMullen.

Ahead of the Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Wednesday, June 21.

At What Time Does The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Where Can You Watch The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Ireland Vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Peter Moor (wk), Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.

Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Christopher McBride, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, , Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.















