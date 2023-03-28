When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online Fanatiz App And On TV In India

Home

Argentina vs Curacao LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch friendly football match between Argentina and Curacao online and on TV.

Argentina vs Curacao LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Santiago del Estero: World Champions Argentina after getting the better of Panama in their first international match after their World Cup triumph will now shift focus towards Curacao in the ongoing international break of the 2022-23 season. Captain Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada were on target for the hosts in Buenos Aires as the La Abliceleste defeated their North Americans opponent by 2-0 last Friday. A number of changes are expected in the playing XI and the 3-time Champions will be looking to end the international break on a high, before the players head towards their respective clubs. Messi needs just one goal to reach the 100-goal mark in international football.

When is the Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football Match will take place on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023.

What is the timing of the Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football Match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Where is the Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football match being played?

The Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football Match will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Curacao Friendly Football Match live streaming will not be available in India. Viewers can live stream the match on Fanatiz app with a subscription package.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Argentina: Rulli(GK); Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Almada, Paredes, Palacios; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala.

Curacao: Room(GK); Martina, Gaari, Van Eijma, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Anita, J. Bacuna; Antonisse, Janga, Gorre.











