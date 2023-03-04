Home

PSG vs Nantes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online & On TV In India

PSG vs Nantes Football Live Streaming: PSG will encounter Nantes in the upcoming Ligue 1 Uber Eats fixture. Currently, on top of the points table, PSG will aim for a big win against Nantes to solidify their bid for this season’s title. PSG will miss Neymar Jr., who is out of the team due to a leg injury and will miss the round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich too. Lionel Messi will undeniably the man to watch out for in the game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the PSG vs Nantes online and on TV In India:

When will the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match start ?

The PSG vs Nantes Saudi Pro League match will start at 1:30 am IST on 5th March, 2023.

Where the PSG vs Nantes football match will be played ?

The football match between PSG and Nantes will be played at Park Des Princes, France.

Where I can live stream the football match between PSG and Nantes online in India?

The PSG vs Nantes match can be streamed live on the Jio Cinema for free and on the SonyLIV app.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match live?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.











