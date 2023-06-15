Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online VUSport app And On TV In India

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Argentina vs Australia LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch friendly football match between Argentina and Australia online and on TV.

Argentina vs Australia, Argentina vs Australia live stream, Argentina vs Australia score, Argentina vs Australia live telecast in india, Argentina vs Australia match time in india, Argentina vs Australia match time, Argentina vs Australia where to watch, Argentina vs Australia 2023, Argentina vs Australia h2h, Argentina vs Australia match, Argentina vs Australia live stream in india, Argentina vs Australia VUSport app, Argentina vs Australia Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Argentina
Argentina vs Australia LIVE Streaming Friendly Football Match: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi In Action Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Beijing, China: The World Champions Argentina are back in action after almost a gap of 2 months, as they go head to head against Australia in a friendly international match at China’s Workers’ stadium in Beijing on Thursday. The last time, the Aussies faced La Albiceleste was during the Round of 16 clash in the World Cup. The Lionel Messi-led side edged the Asians 2-1 in regular time. The 3-time world champions played two matches so far in 2023 and won both the matches. They defeated Panama and Curacao at home 2-0 and a resounding 7-0 respectively back in March.

When is the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will take place on Thursday, 15th June, 2023.

What is the timing of the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match being played?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will be played at Workers’ Stadium, Beijing, China.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football match ?

The Argentina vs Australia Friendly Football Match live streaming will be available on VUSport app.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Argentina: E. Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicholas Otamendi, Christian Romero, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Giovanni Simeone, Alejandro Garnacho.

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello.










Source link

Previous article
IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI For Match 8 Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup India A Women vs Nepal Women 15 Jun 2023
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights