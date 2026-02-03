Home

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Event: When and Where to watch skippers like Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha ahead of tournament LIVE on TV in India and online

For the first time in their history, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Captain’s Day Event is set to take place in two cities – Mumbai and Colombo.

ICC Captain’s Day event for T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on Thursday, February 5. (Photo: IANS)

8️⃣ leaders who led their teams to glory! On a mission to defeat history, will skipper #SuryakumarYadav join this list? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 #INDvUSA | SAT, FEB 7, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/H4cYy9D1dW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 30, 2026

When will ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

Where will ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

What time will ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 start?

How can I watch ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch live streaming of ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to get underway from Saturday, February 7. For the first time in the history of any ICC World Cup, the traditional Captain’s Day Event is set to take place in two different cities and two different countries. The Captain’s Day Event brings together all 20 skippers of the participating nations taking part in the T20 World Cup 2026. Out of the 20 countries, co-hosts and defending champions India along with Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies captains will be speaking to the media at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, February 5, from 3pm onwards. The 12 captains will be divided into 2 groups while speaking to the media with the first group starting form 3pm followed by the second one from 330pm onwards, according to an invite sent by ICC. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav along with Rashid Khan, Harry Brook, Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Rohit Paudel (Nepal), Mitchell Santner, Richie Berrington (Scotland), Aiden Markram, Monank Patel (USA) and Shai Hope will be appearing in Mumbai. On the other, India’s arch-rivals Pakistan with former winners Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, UAE and Zimbabwe will be part of the Captain’s Day event in Colombo which will take place at Mercantile Cricket Association from 12pm IST onwards.Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha will be accompanied by Pat Cummins, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Jatinder Singh (Oman), Muhammad Waseem (UAE) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) will be turning out in Colombo in the ICC event to kick off T20 World Cup 2026. Colombo and Mumbai will be hosting the opening matches of the tournament on February 7. Pakistan will take on Netherlands in a Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo from 11am IST onwards while co-hosts Team India will take on USA in their first match of Group A at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7pm IST onwards.The ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on Thursday, February 5.The ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai and Mercantile Cricket Association in Colombo.The ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 will start in Colombo at 12pm IST onwards and in Mumbai from 3pm IST onwards.The ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.The ICC Captain’s Day Event for T20 World Cup 2026 will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.